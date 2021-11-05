Doretta "Dorie" M. Breneman, 76, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born in Bethel, she was the daughter of the late Fern Blatt, and the loving wife of David L. Breneman with whom she shared 48 years of marriage.
In earlier years, Dorie worked with her husband on the farm and in the farmer’s market, along with handling all of the bookkeeping. After retiring she worked part time at Weaver’s Market where she loved socializing with customers, decorating cakes, and stocking shelves. She was hard working, and an outstanding woman, who took pride in everything that she did.
In her younger years, she had a passion for bowling, and was actively involved in leagues at Dutch Lanes. When her children were younger, she took pride in going to all of their sporting events, never missing one! She had a wonderful collection of teddy bears that she adored, made up of gifts from her loving husband, children, and friends. In addition to her beautiful wedding ring, she always wore and cherished her favorite sterling silver "Mom" necklace, given to her by her daughter many years ago. She also loved the woods and the mountains, and the peace that it brought to her. She always looked forward to family trips to Potter County and visiting friends in the Pocono Mountains. She enjoyed playing Scrabble, snowmobiling with her family, and spending time with her grandchildren; always making them feel special. She loved the Lord and often prayed for her family and friends.
Dorie was one of a kind; a strong, selfless, caring, and kindhearted woman. An incredible, loving, and wonderful mother. She will be missed and is cherished by so many.
In addition to her husband, Dorie is survived by her daughter, Lori L. Kelly, fiancée of Richard C. Cushman; her son, Jason D., husband of Lisa Breneman; two grandchildren, Adam Kelly, Paige Breneman; her sister, Donette, wife of Brian Vragovich; her sister in-law, Karen wife of the late Darryl Blatt and her husband David's siblings, with whom she was close to.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
