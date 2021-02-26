Dorene A. Keefer, 71, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Born in Reinholds, PA, Dorene was a daughter of the late Howard Hornberger, Sr. and Pearl (Remp) Hornberger. Dorene was also preceded in death by her husband, the late James H. Keefer and a brother, Howard Hornberger, Jr.

Dorene is survived by two children: Kevin Deiter of Ephrata, PA and Adele Geldart of Hampton Beach, NH; five grandchildren: Alicia, Karissa, Juanita, Deanna, and Aiden; two sisters: Joyce, wife of Terry Gehman and Phyllis, wife of Sam Smucker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

