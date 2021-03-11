Doreen W. Fry, 80, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She was the wife of the late Robert G. Fry. Doreen was born in New Ringgold, daughter of the late Clarence K. and Althea Adams Wertman. She worked at RR Donnelley & Sons and was a clerk for the U.S. Postal Service before her retirement. She enjoyed gardening and her dogs.
She is survived by one daughter: Kim A. Fry, Lancaster. One grandson: Sean M. Fry. One brother: Merle Wertman. She was preceded in death by three brothers.
A Private Service will be held for the family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
