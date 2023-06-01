Doreen "Sue" M. Valesano, 83, of Lititz, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023. She was the wife of the late Eugene "Geno" Valesano, with whom she shared 54 years of a beautiful marriage. Doreen, also known as Sue, was born in Wheatley, Ontario, Canada, to the late Marjorie (Clarke) and Harold H. Simpson.
Sue is survived by her daughter Maria A. married to Greg C. Gruett of Lititz, her two grandchildren Ryan husband of Luree (Martin) of Eagle Mountain, UT, and Gia Gruett of Ann Arbor, Michigan; her brothers: Donald Simpson of Warren, Michigan, and Eddison Simpson husband of Monica of Chicago, Illinois; and her sister Joanne Black of Barre, Ontario, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Sue had a successful career. Sue began her career as an accountant for General Motors. Then she worked as a Risk and Insurance Manager for Wausau Insurance Corporation while also owning and operating the Blue Cloud Motel in Ironwood, MI with her husband. She ended her career at Woodstream in Lititz as a Risk and Insurance Manager. Sue's determination and hard work were admired by many throughout her career.
Although Sue had a fulfilling career, her true joy came from her role as a loving wife, mom, and Nona. She was an amazing wife to Geno, supporting him throughout their journey together and creating a home filled with love, warmth, and laughter. Sue's devotion to her family was unwavering, and she embraced the role of a mom with grace and tenderness. Her daughter, Maria, and son-in-law, Greg, were the center of her world, and she took great pride in their accomplishments and happiness. Sue's love extended to her cherished grandchildren, Ryan and Gia, who brought immense joy to her life. She showered them with affection and created countless memories with them. Whether it was baking together, reading stories, or simply spending quality time, Sue made sure her grandchildren felt deeply loved and supported.
In addition to her family, Sue had a wide range of interests that brought her happiness and fulfillment. She had a passion for knitting, cooking, baking, fashion, and reading. Sue's creativity and skill were evident in her beautifully crafted knitted creations and delicious homemade meals that delighted her loved ones. She also enjoyed exploring the outdoors and shared a love for golf and motorcycle riding with her soulmate, Geno.
Sue was a deeply loving and compassionate person, known for her kindness and generosity. She touched the lives of many with her warmth and genuine care, making everyone feel valued and loved. Her presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Now, reunited with her beloved soulmate Geno, Sue rests in heaven, surrounded by eternal love. Her legacy of love, devotion, and family values will continue to live on in the hearts of her daughter, grandchildren, and all those who were fortunate to know her.
Friends will be received on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 10-11 AM at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Drive, Lititz, PA 17543, with the Mass to follow at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Witness Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Sue's memory to St. James Catholic Church at the above address.
To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com