We are heartbroken to announce the death of Doreen Neuhauser-Freeman. She passed away peacefully on Friday February 3, 2023.
Doreen, or Sissy as she was known to her loved ones, was a force and that one person you always wanted in your corner. Born in Lancaster, PA in March 1948 she was the oldest child of the late Donald and Mabel Neuhauser. She was predeceased by her sisters Nancy Neuhauser and Diane Young and is survived by her sister Donna Sue Neuhauser.
Doreen graduated from Conestoga Valley High School and Millersville University. Always wanting to make the world a better place Sissy dedicated herself to public service, focused on children. She spent decades at Lancaster County Children and Youth before becoming a school psychologist for the Ephrata School District and the IU-13 where she retired in 2012.
Doreen is survived by her husband of 42 years, James C. Freeman, Jr. and children Dennis L. and Lucy M. Stauffer, Jr., Elaine and Charles A. Freeman, and Jeffrey and Dianne R. Jones. She adored and was adored by her 6 grandchildren Jeffrey, Cristofer, Lucy, Vivienne, James, and Maggie. Sissy's nephew Matthew Young held a very special place in her heart as well as her great-nephew Lucas. Doreen is also survived by friends who have been with her through thick and thin. She was a very dedicated friend and never forgot a birthday or anniversary.
As part of her life's mission to improve the community Doreen was an active member with the Lancaster Democratic Party and the SEIU. She championed the underdog, and all were welcomed at her table. Sissy also had a silly and playful side as evident in her taste for the odd and bizarre. She was a true-blue Elvis fan, proudly exclaimed she was an Anglophile, a voracious reader, and lover of movies especially horror and science fiction. Doreen never missed an opportunity to celebrate life and those she loved.
Family and friends are welcome to join a celebration of life on Friday February 17th at Riverview Burial Park at 1:00 p.m. and a reception at the Lancaster County Central Park pavilion #22 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, gifts of remembrance may be made to Lancaster County Children's Alliance. Lancaster County Children's Alliance - Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. Furnam's-Leola