Doreen H. Weisblatt, 68, of Lititz, formerly of New York, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Alma (Goodman) and Louis Sturm. She was the loving wife to Paul Weisblatt for over 10 years.
After graduating from Richmond Hill High School in New York, Doreen worked for various accounting firms as an administrative assistant until her retirement. Doreen had a love for life. She enjoyed ballroom dancing and was the life of the party. She appreciated a great Manhattan and a dance. She enjoyed traveling and especially loved the Caribbean. Doreen could often be found at Universal Athletic Club enjoying her water class with the infamous "Swim Buddies." Most of all, Doreen cherished spending time with her family and adored her 4 year old twin grandsons Kyle and Ryan.
In addition to her husband, Doreen is survived by her daughter Eileen and her husband Tony Bachman, grandsons Kyle and Ryan Bachman of New York and son Louis Tooher of Pennsylvania, formerly of New York. She is also survived by many friends who have become family.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 4pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Friends and family will be received from 2-4pm until the time of service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Doreen's name to the American Cancer Society, Doreen Weisblatt/Relay for Life/The Ziggy Zone, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
