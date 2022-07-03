Doreen A. Hemperly, 74, of Lancaster, passed away after a lengthy and brave battle with cancer on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Staten Island, New York, Doreen was the daughter of the late Thomas and Gloria (Crean) Dardis.
She grew up in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. In 1970, she graduated from Millersville University with a degree in Elementary Education and later received a Master's degree from there as well. For 32 years she taught at Washington Elementary School in Lancaster and also served as head of the Lancaster Education Association. Doreen loved her students and was totally dedicated to her profession. Even after she retired, she went back to the school to help with special projects.
Doreen was an avid reader and enjoyed working at the Lancaster Library book sales. Her house was so filled with books that it looked like a library!
Doreen was a means of support and a loyal confidant to family and friends. She eagerly celebrated their accomplishments and milestones, attending birthdays, graduations, weddings and other events often when she herself was not well. She showed such caring by helping where she could and showing a big smile as she did it. She had close friends who she met through teaching and enjoyed sharing breakfasts, lunches and dinners with, often bringing with her sweet treats that she made.
Doreen is survived by her brothers, Donald Dardis (Joanne) and Christopher Dardis (Sandy). Also surviving her are her nieces; Michelle Dardis (Conrad Rogers), Christina Dardis (Mike Nicolosi), Gabrielle Dardis, and Emma Dardis, her nephew, Jackson Dardis and her grandniece, Vivienne Nicolosi. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Dardis, Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends will be received at the funeral home one hour prior at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 4 Diamonds Foundation.
