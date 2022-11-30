Dora, 92, passed away into her Saviors loving arms at the Mennonite Home, Lancaster PA, formerly of Phoenixville, PA. Born in Crawford, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and DeEtta Wheeler-Smith. She graduated Linesville High School in 1948.
She was the loving wife of the late Lt. Commander Thomas C. Kling, Jr., Retired U.S. NAVY with whom she shared 52 years of marriage before his passing in 2003.
Dora was a loving mother and grandmother and will be much missed. She would have to pack the family up and move as Tom would be transferred with the U.S. NAVY. After getting her family settled, she would take the state boards and work as a Registered Nurse. Dora was licensed in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Nevada, Illinois, New Jersey and Rhode Island. She retired in 1974. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, cooking, quilting and playing BINGO. Her favorite hymn was His Eye is on the Sparrow. She was a member of Centennial Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kimberton, PA and formerly a member of the Northern Star Masonic Lodge and the Red Hat Society. She was very active in volunteering in the community.
Surviving is a brother, Clarence Eugene Smith in South Carolina; two daughters, Cyndi Moore (Karl) Lancaster, Trica Bonenberger (Bill) Pottstown; four grandchildren, Eva Rasik, Megan Kirsch (Rance), Annie Wang (Doug), and Eric Bonenberger (Victoria). Eight great-grandchildren, Zavier, Zayd, Dillon, Rowen, Maverick, Rhett, Odin and Nora.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas, infant son, daughters Sharon and Susan Kling, a sister June Smith Walton, and brothers Ralph, Charles and Don.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mennonite Home, Jackson Run and Hospice for their compassionate and loving care of Dora.
There will be a private burial at the convenience of the family at the Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge, PA. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, PA.
