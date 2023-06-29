Dora L. Leeser, 90, of Elizabethtown passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Born March 1, 1933 in Palmyra, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Verna (Seiger) Goddard and widow of Norman R. Leeser since March 2009, after 58 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by a daughter Deborah Kaye.
Dora was a member and retired custodian from Grace United Methodist Church, Hummelstown and 1950 graduate of Hershey High School.
Surviving are her daughter Pam L., wife of Fred Smith of Elizabethtown; son Brian N., husband of Tara Leeser of Middletown; grandson Cory E., husband of Megan Smith of Middletown; and great-granddaughters Lily and Caleigh.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 433 East Main Street, Hummelstown, PA 17036.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com