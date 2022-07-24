Donnalee Sorenson, 56, of Lancaster, passed away at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, following a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, she was the daughter of Leslie "Roy" Sorenson and Linda (Bailey) Berry. She was preceded in death by her fianc of 11 years, Phil Young, who passed away a month before their intended wedding date.
Donnalee graduated from high school in Ocean City, NJ, and obtained her bachelor's degree from Ursinus College. Since 1997, she worked as a Controller for LMS Commercial Real Estate and served on the board of the Institute of Management Accountants in Lancaster. Donnalee enjoyed camping and hiking; she traveled abroad to Italy, Paris, Germany, and Scotland; and went on many cruises to both the Mediterranean and the Caribbean islands.
Surviving are her parents, three brothers: Roy Kent Sorenson and his companion Lisa of Las Vegas, NV, Kevin L. Sorenson and his wife Colleen of Dennisville, NJ, and Kurtis Sorenson and his companion Rebecca of Mt. Laurel, NJ, as well as a nephew, Adam Sorenson and a niece, Keara Sorenson. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews from Phil's family: Danielle, Stevani and Donnie Weaver, Jared and Jake Young, and Grace, Faith, Hope and Luke Merritt.
A Celebration of Life service will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donnalee's memory may be offered to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com