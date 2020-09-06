Donna W. Laughlin, 90, of Mount Joy, died peacefully, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Hamilton Arms Center, Lancaster. She was the widow of the late Dale H. Laughlin, Jr. who died in 1997. Born in Beaver Falls, she was the daughter of the late J. Norman and Elizabeth (Grant) Wood. Donna was a material server at the former Donegal Industries, Mount Joy. Donna enjoyed spending time at Rehoboth Beach, DE with her family. She also enjoyed doll collecting, dancing, gardening, and especially shopping.
Surviving is a son Gregory A. Laughlin, Mount Joy; a daughter Kimberly S. wife of John Ulaky, Pequea; and two sisters, Geraldine Thonen, Kansas City, MO, and Mary Alice Bernstein, Harrisburg. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a sister Norma Paxton, and three brothers, Tom, Jack, and Sam Wood.
Services and interment in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester, PA will be private. Contributions in Donna's memory may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9378. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
