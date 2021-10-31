Donna Stockbauer Wickenheiser, 71, of Bridgewater, VA (formerly of Lancaster, PA) passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 at her home.
She was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on October 1, 1950, and was a daughter of the late Samuel and Elizabeth (Bash) Stockbauer.
Donna was a medical secretary at the Lancaster PA area Hospitals, St. Joseph's Hospital, Lancaster Regional Hospital, Lancaster General and Lancaster Rehabilitation, and retired in 2017.
She was united in marriage to John Wickenheiser, Sr., who preceded her in death on January 4, 2015.
She is survived by her children, Jessica Wickenheiser, of Rochester, NY, and a son, John Wickenheiser and wife Vicki, of Bridgewater, VA; two grandchildren, Isabelle Wickenheiser and John David Wickenheiser, both of Bridgewater, VA; her sister, Deborah Schuyler, of Todd, PA and half-sister, Gloria Ansel, of Lancaster, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on November 5, 2021 at 6:00 PM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA. The family will receive friends following the service.
Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Healing Journey Foundation, Lancaster Cancer Center, 703 Lampeter Road, Lancaster, PA 17602.
Online condolences may be made to the family at johnsonfs.com.