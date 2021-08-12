Donna S. Steffy, 58, of Lititz, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after a long hard battle with Huntington's disease. She was the daughter of the late Ronald A. Spacht and Nancy L. Witmer. She was the loving fiancée of Brian D. Immel which they shared 35 loving years.
Donna was a graduate of Garden Spot High School; the Reading Hospital School of Nursing as an R.N., and Kutztown University with a B.S. in Nursing. She worked in Healthcare for Reading Hospital, Ephrata Hospital and some small specialty practices. She loved her animals, loved to travel and spending time at her mountain home.
Surviving in addition to her fiancé, is a brother, Randy A., wife of Marcia Spacht; a niece and nephews, an aunt, Lois Ranck; and many cousins.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Wyomissing Cemetery, Gouglersville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntington's disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, N.Y. 10018 or on-line at www.HSDA.org.
