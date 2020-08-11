Donna Mellinger Fryer, daughter of the late Bertha Matilda Schaffhauser died Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born Jan. 30, 1936 in Kinzers, PA.
Donna graduated from Paradise High School in 1953. She was married to the late Robert Fryer for 61 years and had two daughters Sandra married to Vincent De Paul Phillips of West Chester, and Donna married to Charles Edwin Hershey of Lancaster, PA.
Donna was a Brownie Leader; assisted with Paradise Day Camps. She was a member of the Mary Ferree Society, acting as President and Chairwoman of many committees. Donna worked at The Willows restaurant for 25 years, and retired from Meridian Bank in 1991. Donna was an avid reader and a member of numerous book clubs and card clubs. She enjoyed cross stitch, cooking, and spending time with her family.
A beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma, She is survived by four grandchildren, Susan Phillips of West Chester, Vincent DePaul Phillips, Jr. (Amy Beth) of Alexandria VA, Kelly Eckman (Eric) of Lancaster and Kevin Hershey (Kristin) also of Lancaster, six great-grandchildren, great-granddaughters Amber and Emily Osborn of West Chester and Taylor Lynn Eckman of Lancaster; great-grandsons Max Eckman, Adam & Andrew Hershey of Lancaster.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her daughter Sandra, granddaughter-in-law Amy Beth Phillips, and great-grandson Ethan Dennis Eckman.
Donna was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 150 Water St., New Holland, PA 17557 where a viewing will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 11am-12pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the viewing, officiated by Fr. Fauser. Interment will follow at Mt. Eden Cemetery in Quarryville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna's name to your favorite charity. To send an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com