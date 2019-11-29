Donna Marion

Donna Jean Marion, 71, of Willow Street, passed away at her home on November 25, 2019. Born and raised in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Jean (Wagner) Bortzfield and the wife of Francis Marion.
A graduate of Penn Manor High School, Donna was a telephone operator for AT&T for 25 years before her retirement. Donna was always lucky in life, not just because she had an uncanny way of winning any raffle or card game she played, but because she was surrounded by life-long friends and a loving and supportive family. She loved getting together and going out to eat with her friends. She also cherished time spent with her family, especially trips up to Boston to visit her son and his children. She also enjoyed hosting events and feeding everyone. Donna specialized in Lancaster homestyle cooking; with roast beef meals, spice cakes, and pies that were always delicious.
She was hospitable and generous in nature, Donna had a special way with people. She knew the right way to make you comfortable and was able to build a connection with anyone. Donna had a joyful spirit and shared her light with those she touched. Donna was a woman of God and was so appreciative of the blessings that he had given her. In her toughest days, she found her serenity through Christ and at her pond where she could marvel at the bounty that He created.
Donna will be dearly missed by her husband of 37 years, Francis Marion, her son; Shane Snader fiance of Jody Merill, daughter; Frances McNeil wife of Eric, grandchildren; Madelyn Askey, Blake Askey, Ralph Woekel, Kylie Woekel, and Delaney Woekel, and innumerable beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends who were all family. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother; Terry Bortzfield, and daughter-in-law, Leanne Snader.
Services will be held December 2, 2019 at 12:00pm at West Willow United Methodist Church, 118 W. Willow Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584. Guests will be received for a time of viewing prior to the service starting at 10:00am. Interment will be private.
Memorial donations can be sent to American Cancer Society at 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 and Lancaster SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com