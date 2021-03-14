Donna Marie Hohenwarter, 58, of Landisville, was called to heaven on Thursday, March 4th, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Dorothy (Ebbs) Hohenwarter of Salunga and Charles W. Hohenwarter (deceased).
Donna loved gardening and enjoyed the outdoors. She loved her pets and always took them wherever she went if possible. They would be right by her side on any given occasion. She will be lovingly missed by her faithful companion, Coal and her pets, Bear and Bell who are with her now. Donna enjoyed spending time with her nephews. Every year they would have Sand Box Day, enjoyed by the three of them each year. For our family get togethers, she was the one who planned fun activities and surprises for our special occasions and holidays.
Donna had love and compassion for anyone she met and came across. A real people person, she enjoyed a good conversation. Donna was strong in her faith and had a servant's heart, always willing to help those in need before herself. Donna loved to travel all over the United States. She enjoyed planning trips for family and friends. She was always up for an adventure. Her favorite destinations included the shore, Ocracoke Island and Ridgeway Park, VA where she had a time share with Sterling. She has lived in Pennsylvania, California, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, and many places in between.
Donna was a hard worker and continued to further herself by taking courses for her career her whole life. A woman known for her intelligence, she was always eager to learn something new and to better the lives of those around her. Donna had worked in marketing for Goldstons Building Supply in Wake Forest, North Carolina, where she won numerous awards in her field. She then relocated to take another job in Camden, New Jersey. When she returned to Lancaster, she worked for the Mount Hope Estate and Winery and Renaissance Fair as general manager and financial manager from 1996 to 2002. From there she took her talents to Godfrey Advertising as an accountant and human resource manager from 2003 – 2009. Donna worked as an accountant and office manager for other local businesses in the area.
Surviving in addition to her mother, Dorothy, is a sister, Sandra Krall of Landisville, her brother, Barry Hohenwarter husband of Vicki of Salunga, her nephew, Steven Hohenwarter husband of Hollis of Landisville, her nephew, Michael Hohenwarter of Manheim, her friend, Sterling Leese of York. Preceding her in death was a brother, Mark Hohenwarter of Manheim and her brother-in-law, Barry Krall of Lebanon, and companion of thirty years, Richard (Dick) Sanchez of Mount Joy.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Donna's Life Celebration Service at Buch Funeral Home, 21 West Main Street, Mount Joy, on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1 PM. There will be a time of visitation with the family from 12 Noon until the time of service. Please omit flowers, contributions in Donna's memory may be sent to Hempfield Area Food Pantry (Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church), 85 E. Brandt Blvd., Landisville, PA 17538 or the Milagro House, (Women's and Children's' Shelter), 669 West Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send the family online condolences, please visit www.Buchfuneral.com.
Browse »