Our beloved sister Donna Marie (Block) Lauver, passed away 11/29/2020 at age 60 in Daytona Beach, FL Donna was a long time resident of Ormond Beach, FL with her loving husband Bill Lauver.
In prior years she was a long time resident of Lancaster County, PA.
Donna was born in Drexel Hill, PA, September 2, 1960, the beautiful daughter of proud parents Carl and Elaine Block.
Donna came to Lancaster County in the mid 1970's. She was a 1978 honor graduate of Cocalico High School. A long time employee of the Adamstown- Renningers Antique Market and the then Denver Holiday Inn. She moved to Florida in 1993 with Bill. There they owned and operated a successful restaurant called The Silver Beach Café of Daytona Beach. After the sale of the business she became a full time line supervisor at the Ormond Beach Cracker Barrel and also worked part time at the Daytona Beach Clubhouse.
Her interests included bargain hunting, dogs, horses, Looney Tunes, photography, Steeler Fan, and taking care of people.
She is survived by her husband Bill Lauver, two older brothers, Carl Wayne and Brian Block, close friend Sandra (Hassler) Martin and many more family members and friends.
A truly beautiful and charitable soul who will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace Donna. The Angels welcome you!
