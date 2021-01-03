Donna Mae Voight, 70, of 400 Union Street, Columbia, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robert G. Voight and Dolores (Reed) Voight.
Donna was previously employed by Keystone Caps, Columbia, PA for many years. She enjoyed participating in crafts and ceramic classes. She also loved family get-togethers and dancing to her favorite songs. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Donna.
She is survived by her siblings, Carol (Voight) Siegrist, wife of Harry Siegrist, Mount Joy, PA; Barbara Voight, companion of Melissa Ford, Columbia, PA; Robin (Voight) Bessick, wife of Terry Bessick, Columbia, PA; Robert G. Voight, Jr., companion of Tracey Stauffer, Columbia, PA; her loving companion, John Erisman, Columbia, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia, PA, to be determined at a later date.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville clydekraft.com
A living tribute »