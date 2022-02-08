Donna Mae Joelson, of Christiana, formerly of Columbia, passed away on December 8th, 2021 at the age of 77, at Newport Meadow’s Nursing home. Donna fought a long battle of vascular dementia. She is survived by an eldest daughter: Charmaine Mae Wright of Columbia, with grandson: Brandon Michael Wright of York, another daughter: Heather Joelson of Lancaster, and 2 other grandchildren: James Spangler (Joelson) and Maelynn Spangler (Habacker).
She was well loved and known by many. She had a children’s dress shop and jewelry shop on King St. and Duke St., as well as a rental shop. She always cut people deals so they could afford clothing for their children. Donna gave a lot of uniforms out to children for school too. She did photography shoots at Sweet Sixteen parties, weddings, etc.
One of the greatest memories with Donna was having a float in the Lancaster parade, United We Stand, divided we fall. She would take Charmaine, Heather, and Brandon on New York trips to buy items for her and her nanny’s shop in Harrisburg. She is and always will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Praying that she’s finally found her peace in Heaven with God. Amen.
Love always, Charmaine, Brandon, and Heather.
