Donna Mae Cromwell, 74, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. She was the daughter of the late Walter, Sr. and Evelyn Reidell Stevens, and the wife of Charles W. Cromwell for 53 years.
Born and raised in Lancaster, PA, she graduated from Penn Manor High School and worked as a cashier at Musser's Grocery Store. Donna was a member of Manor Brethren In Christ Church and enjoyed walking, running and hiking. She was an animal lover who enjoyed wildlife and neighborhood strays. She also loved spending time with her family and was a good wife and mother.
In addition to her husband, Charles, she is survived by a son, Neil Cromwell, Lititz, PA, two daughters, Gretchen Brown (Jason), Lancaster, PA and Leslie Boyer (Kip), Lewisburg, PA, two brothers, Walter Stevens, Jr. and Randy Stevens, and a sister, Denise Kreider, 5 grandchildren: Laurel, Adelyn and Nolan Boyer, and Natalie and Nathan Brown. She was preceded in death by a son, Jason Cromwell in 1975 and a sister, Diane Barron.
A celebration of Donna's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Donna's name may be made to St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17512.
