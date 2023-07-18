Donna M. (Weidman) Myers, 81, of Denver, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at her home.
She was born in Schoeneck to the late Ottomar and Elizabeth (Meckley) Weidman.
She was a graduate of Cocalico High School (Denver, PA) and a former Mrs. Lancaster County Fire Chief in 1965.
Donna worked as a loom operator for Weave Corporation for many years until her retirement.
Donna devoted her life to loving her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, singing, and dancing.
Donna is survived by five children W. Troy Kilhefner, husband of James Radcliffe, Bridget E. (Kilhefner) Schannauer, wife of Jeff L. Schannauer, Debra L. (Kilhefner) Ruth, wife of Neil A. Ruth, Donna M. Kilhefner, and John W. Myers; six grandchildren Nichole Gehman Schucker, wife of Nicholas Schucker, Ashley Y. Kilhefner, Christopher W. Schannauer, husband of Jenni Schannauer, Melissa L. Schannauer, Gabriel M. Ruth, and Spencer W. Ruth; eight great-grandchildren, Brayden, Kaelyn, Blayke, Monroe, Brad, Sarah, Quinn, and Violet; sister, Judith E. (Weidman) Burkholder.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by granddaughter, Danielle E. Ruth, grandson, Alexander G. Myers (Skeet), and twin sister, Fonda R. Miller.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Tim Craven officiating. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex.
Memorial contributions in Donna's memory may be made to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.