Donna M. Styer, 76, of Narvon, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Maple Farms where she had resided for the past 4 years.
She was married 57 years to Carl R. "Butch" Styer. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Dorothy Clark Troop.
Donna retired from the Elanco School District in 2006, where she had been employed as a reading tutor for 33 years. She was a 1961 graduate of Garden Spot High School. Donna was a member of the Churchtown United Methodist Church. She was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan, and enjoyed line dancing and spending time at the beach.
Surviving besides her husband are two sisters-in-law, Linda Troop and Jackie Troop. She was preceded in death by brothers Gene and Gerald Troop.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 20, at 11:00 A.M. at the Churchtown United Methodist Church, 2170 Main St., Narvon, PA with the Rev. David Kling officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Styer's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to the Chuchtown United Methodist Church, 2170 Main St., Narvon, PA 17555. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
