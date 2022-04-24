Donna M. Snavely, age 64, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at her dream home in Hustontown, PA. Donna was born on July 8, 1957, in Lancaster, PA, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Rose Miller Rhinier. Donna married Douglas E. Snavely on February 14, 1986. Donna was a fun-loving person who enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She loved cooking for a crowd, helping others, playing bingo, and loved to find a good bargain. Donna will be dearly missed by her friends and family.
Donna is survived by her husband of 36 years, Douglas Snavely of Lititz, PA, one son, Brandon L. Emery of Lititz, PA, one daughter, Shannon N. (wife of Brandon) Getz of Manheim, PA, and two grandchildren, Cadence and Myles. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Rose Rhinier, one brother, Jeffrey Rhinier and one sister, Yvonne Rhinier.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grane Hospice, 106 Zee Plaza, Hollidaysburg, PA. The family has entrusted Donna's care to Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in McConnellsburg, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelso-corneliusfuneralhome.com.