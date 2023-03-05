Donna M. Sauder, 76, of Leola, entered into eternal peace on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at her home. Her husband, John M. Sauder, survives.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Susie (Kauffman) Martin.
Donna was last employed at Dart Container as a Production Scheduler, retiring after more than 25 years of service.
She had been a member of Evangelical United Methodist Church, New Holland. She enjoyed birds, flowers, visiting and discovering the history of lighthouses and covered bridges. Her greatest joy came from her family and her passion was genealogy.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children: John M. III married to Kristine Sauder, Bowmansville, Jill married to Daryl Zimmerman, Ephrata, and two grandchildren: Jacquelyn (Sauder) married to Mark Phillippy, Leola and John Sauder IV, Bowmansville.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Fern Howe on February 26, and a brother Dorris (Abe) Kauffman in 2020.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland with Pastors David Fulmer and Jay Fulmer officiating. Interment will be in Evangelical United Methodist Cemetery. A viewing will be held at Groff-High on Friday from 1 2 p.m. with the service to follow. Online condolences may be submitted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »