Donna M. Ressler, 68, of Trinity House Apartments, Columbia, PA, formerly of Charlotte Street in Lancaster, PA, died on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Fort Lee, Virginia, she was the wife of Victor E. Ressler for 29 years, and the daughter of the late Harold Wayne and Dorothy Catherine Rhoades.
Donna worked for the former Hill's Department Store, Nichols, Toys "R" Us, and Woolworth's. She also worked for Hardee's, and Weis Markets located at the Manor Shopping Center. She collected owls and glassware, and after moving to Columbia she and Victor enjoyed walking and going to Hinkle's Restaurant.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Deann Morrow and Eric Fulmer, both of Ephrata, PA, and stepchildren, Victoria, wife of David Rueppel, Enola, PA, and Heather Marie, wife of James Davison, Lodi, CA, and two siblings, Deborah, wife of Jerrold Hall, Paradise, PA and Michael Rhoades, New Holland, PA; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Harnish and a brother, Tim Rhoades.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Donna's Gathering of Friends at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Monday, April 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Conestoga Memorial Park with Pastor Dale Parmer officiating. Due to the CDC regulations, only 10 people at a time will be able to enter the Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 in her memory.
