Donna M. Nelson, 72 of Mount Joy, PA passed away on February 28, 2022 at home with family by her side after a brief battle with cancer. She grew up in Lancaster and graduated from Manheim Twp. High School.
She was the widow of Elmer K. Nelson and was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Dorothy M. Leed. She is survived by her sons, Keith husband of Jeannie (Tomlinson) of Goldsboro, NC and Matthew, husband of Christine (Greenawalt) of Elizabethtown, PA; 4 grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Hailey, Brady and Serena, 3 great grandchildren, Lily, Walker and Kayden. She is also survived by her brothers, Robert (Norma), Barry (Patrice), Doug (Maryellen) and Dennis (Carla). She was preceded in death by her brother, William (Christine).
She loved photography, astronomy, wildlife, being outdoors and most of all, her pets. We honored Donna's life with a celebration with her family and friends while she was still with us, and she enjoyed seeing everyone.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to cancer treatment research. 717-273-6283