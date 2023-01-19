Donna M. Meshey, 89, of Mews Boulevard in Homestead Village, Lancaster and formerly of Paradise went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Penn Medicine, Lancaster General Hospital.
She and her husband, Carl A. Meshey, Jr. celebrated 70 years of marriage last year. Born in Paradise, she was the daughter of the late David and Maude Parmer Shirk and a graduate of Paradise High School.
A homemaker, she was previously employed as a tax collector and secretary for Paradise Township. She was also an active member of Grace Baptist Church, Lancaster.
An avid golfer, Donna was a member of Meadia Heights Golf Club where she was a past woman's age group champion. She was a former member of the Mary Ferree Society. Donna enjoyed knitting, jigsaw and word puzzles, coloring books, baking, and spending time with her family.
Surviving beside her husband Carl are two sons, Jeff (Debbie) Meshey of Phoenix, AZ, Doug Meshey of Exton, PA; 4 grandchildren, Jennifer Bennour, Sarah McCoy-Meshey, Grace Meshey, Faith Meshey; and two sisters, Joyce Snader of Lancaster and Eileen Feister of Paradise.
Funeral services will be held a Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Greg Funk officiating. Interment will follow in Paradise Mennonite Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Homestead Village Endowment Fund, Homestead Village, Inc., The Office of the President, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller at Shivery Funeral Home.