Donna M. Long passed away on September 4th at Hospice and Community in Mount Joy. She fought a hard four-month battle with cancer and never complained.
She was the wife of Donald Long of Manheim. She was born in Lancaster in 1951 the daughter of the late Richard and Mary Weitzel. She was preceded in death by her brother Larry. Donna graduated from Manheim Township in 1969. She spent her adult life working for various insurance companies, retiring from Westfield Co. as a farm underwriter.
Donna's passion was her grandkids and playing golf. She spent many hours watching her grandkids playing baseball, soccer, softball, and basketball. She played in several golf leagues and most enjoyed playing with her (Driving Divas). Donna and Don spent many winters staying in Myrtle Beach and played every course there. She was a big fan of the New York Yankees and Notre Dame football. She also enjoyed dancing and singing karaoke with her friends. Their rendition of (Stop in the name of love) was priceless.
Donna is survived by her husband, 3 children, Lisa Grube (Chris) of Manheim, Ronald (Kelly) of New Providence and Barry of York. She had five grandchildren, Quinten (4 great-grandchildren), Izzy, Piper, Aiden, and Peyton.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of family. To leave an online condolence kindly visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
