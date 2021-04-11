Donna M. Kipp, 74, of Beverly Hills, FL, passed away March 24, 2021. She was the wife and love of the life of Rodney R. Kipp also of Beverly Hills FL. Donna and Rod married in 1981. Rodney was fortunate to have shared 40 years of her unconditional love and devotion. Donna was born in Norwalk, OH to Donald and Alma Rooney.
She eventually made her way to Mount Joy, PA where she owned her own beauty shop for many years. Later, she entered banking and retired as regional manager from Sovereign Bank, now Santander. In 2011 they were able to fulfill Donna's dream of buying a pool home in Pine Ridge Estates in Beverly Hills, FL. She is now in her Heavenly home.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Pat, Virginia, and Charlene. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two brothers, John Rooney (Lucy) of The Villages, FL and Donald Rooney of Delmar, MD; plus, numerous nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her request was to be cremated with no services.
