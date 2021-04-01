Donna M. Jackson, age 67, of Paradise, passed away on March 31, 2021. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Donald H. and Dorothy M. Treier Dippner.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandson, playing Bingo and slots, and going to the beach.
Surviving are 2 children: Brint Jackson of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and Beth wife of Shawn McSherry of Lebanon, 1 grandson: Callen McSherry and 3 siblings: Donald husband of Judy Dippner of Red Lion, PA, Dolores wife of Tim Wimer of Gardners, PA, and Darell Dippner of Paradise.
A funeral service will take place from Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Hwy. East, Paradise, on Saturday, April 3rd at 11 a.m. There will be a greeting from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in St. John's United Methodist Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Contributions can be made to American Heart Association. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »