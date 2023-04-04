Donna M. Hinkledire, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Thelma (Leed) Cardino, and wife of the late William C. Hinkledire, who preceded her in death in 1999.
Donna absolutely loved flowers, and spending time in her garden. She enjoyed going to the beach, watching Murder She Wrote, and volunteering with the Office of Aging. She was a member of the Columbia Senior Center and Angel Club, and assisted with the Sertoma Chicken BBQ event each year. Donna was known to be feisty, evidenced by her strength during her ten year battle with cancer. She lived for her three dogs, whom she loved dearly.
Donna is survived by her daughters, Michele Silvius (Steven), and Heather Hinkledire (Patricia); her grandchildren, Miranda and Landon Silvius, Madison, Andrew and Jayden Hinkledire.
There will be a graveside service at Silver Spring Cemetery on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's memory may be made to Pitties. Love. Peace., P.O. Box 534, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com