Donna M. Consylman, 76, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at UPMC Harrisburg. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. Shaeffer and Bertha (Anstead) Shaeffer.
Donna attended JP McCaskey High School, in Lancaster. Earlier in her life, she worked for the Lancaster Police Department. She was a Production Worker at RCA/Burle and retired from Bosch.
Donna appreciated the simple pleasures of life. She loved summers at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. She enjoyed a good cup of coffee and completing crossword puzzles. She was well-known for her love of Hallmark Channel movies, especially around Christmas, which was her favorite time of the year.
Donna is survived by a son, William Hagen, of Harrisburg, and a daughter, Lori Proctor, wife of Leonard, of Millersville. She was preceded in death by a son, Charles A. Hagen. She had four grandchildren Jessica Herman, of Columbia, Katie Lefever, of Mountville, Stephanie Rosario, wife of Victor, and Kyle Proctor, both of Lancaster. She is also survived by a sister, Dawn Hess, wife of Robert, of Lampeter. She also leaves behind 10 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing, which will take place between 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Charles F. Snyder Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Graveside services will follow at Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster. For online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »