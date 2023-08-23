Donna M. "Chick" Waltz, 75, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at her residence.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Emanuel J. and June (Miller) Guito.
Donna worked as a secretary before her retirement in 2018. She previously worked for Wright Real Estate. She was a former member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Donna was a sports fan whether she was watching or playing. She refereed volleyball and enjoyed playing tennis. She enjoyed partaking in outdoor activities like going for bike rides and walking. She liked listening to music, especially Elvis.
She is survived by her sister, Michele (David) Kauffman, of Lancaster; two brothers, Joseph Guito, of Leola, and Jeff (Jill) Guito, of Lancaster; her two nieces, Nicole (Justin) Myer and Amanda (William) Rhinier; her nephew, Anthony (Mary Catherine) Guito; her great-nephews and nieces, Joey, Elizabeth, Trey, and Lily; and best friends, Mark Gabriel, Linda Dumbach, and Jimmy Foreman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donna's name to Prevent Suicide PA through this link: https://preventsuicidepa.org/donate-now/.
