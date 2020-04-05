Donna M. Brill, 83, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at home on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was the wife of William L. Brill and daughter of the late Paul D. and Kathryn (King) Blust.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children: Deborah A. Brill, Kathy S. (Richard) Fry, and W. Michael (Karen) Brill; five grandchildren; and one brother, Daniel Blust.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Melva Blust.
Donna was a member of the Worship Center in Leola, PA and had been active with the Children's Ministry there. She worked as a Nurses Aide at Maple Farm in Akron, PA and previously at the former Trimble Day Care Center in Ephrata.
Services will be announced at a future date and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
