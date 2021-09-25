Donna M. Benedict, 57, of Newmanstown, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Born September 3, 1964, in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and a graduate of Annville Cleona High School in 1984, she was the daughter of Dorothy Miller Funck of Frystown. She was a vibrant woman with an exceptional sense of humor.
In addition to her mother, Donna leaves behind her loving husband Jay Nevin Benedict and her three sons: Justin Benedict of York, Ryan and Austin Benedict both of Newmanstown: one grandchild, Ashton L. Benedict. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Funck, who passed away June 13, 2021.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Donna's funeral service. The Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 AM - 11:00AM. Interment in East Fairview Brethren Cemetery, Manheim. Please note: CDC Guidelines will be followed by asking everyone to wear a mask. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
