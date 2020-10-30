Donna Lou Petters, wife of Carl Eugene Petters, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 27, 2020.
She was born in York, Pennsylvania on December 10, 1933 to Stewart S. and Florence M. Detwiler. After completing Manheim Central High School, she graduated from Millersville State Teachers College in 1957 where she majored in Library Science. Donna Lou served faithfully as a devoted pastor's wife, mother of four children, school teacher, and librarian. She sacrificially and joyfully volunteered many hours in serving various Christian Ministries and her 16 grandchildren. Her passion for her Lord, art, love of good literature and untiring scrabble games brings a smile to the faces of those she has left behind.
Donna Lou is preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister, and her brother, Dawson K. Detwiler.
Surviving is her husband of 62 years, Carl Petters and four children, Mary Lou Petters, Jenny Bostic (wife of Curtis Bostic ), Debby Bollmann (wife of Kyle Bollmann), and John Petters (husband to Jessica Petters) all of Charleston, SC. Her life leaves a rich legacy of joy and service to her 16 grandchildren: Daniel, Elizabeth, Joseph, Jonathan, Stephen Bostic, and Levi, Seth, Brittany, Kimberly, Luke, Micah Bollmann, and John Curtis, Catherine, Jack, Caleb and Clara Petters. She is also survived by her brother, Jack E. Detwiler of Manheim, Pennsylvania and 3 nieces and a nephew.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend services for Donna Lou Petters, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Peaceful Way Farm, 7218 Highway 165 Ravenel, SC, 29470. Visitation will begin at 2:00pm and Service at 3:00 pm. Services will be live streamed beginning at 3PM.
Interment will be at Conestoga United Methodist Cemetery, Conestoga, Pennsylvania.
In Lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Donna Lou's memory to Lowcountry Biblical Counseling Center North Charleston, SC
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at:www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC, 29414.