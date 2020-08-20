Donna L. Wagner, 65, of Denver, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Faithful Living, Denver. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Wagner on January 19, 2011.
Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Lorenza and Flurrie (Weaver) Fryberger.
Donna enjoyed watching NASCAR and spending time with her granddaughter.
Surviving is her son, Rob married to Christine (Jenkins) Good, Lititz, a granddaughter, Alexis Good, Lititz, her step mother Patricia (Blair) Fryberger, Akron, and six siblings: Beverly A. Martin, Wilmington, DE, Sherrie A. Diem, East Earl, Kenneth E Boley, Denver, Steve A. Boley, Terre Hill, Brian L. Fryberger, Reinholds, Michael S. Fryberger, Denver, CO.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 531 N. State St., Ephrata.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.