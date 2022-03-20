Donna L. Smoker, 85, formerly of Towson, MD, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Lancaster, PA. Donna struggled for many months, she is now at peace and at rest. Born in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Martha (Grim) Longenecker.
She was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, class of 1954. Donna was a great cook; she did catering for special occasions for her family and friends. She was actively involved with the Lancaster Bridge Club and the York Bridge Club. Donna was a lifelong member of the First Reformed United Church of Christ, Lancaster, PA.
Early in her career, Donna worked for RCA and Alcoa. While employed with Ambu, she traveled extensively and experienced memorable adventures: riding a camel in Jordan, hot air ballooning and spending considerable time touring England. Later in her career, Donna worked for Prime Realty in commercial real estate as a graphic designer.
Donna is survived by her two sisters, Marti Towne Bender (Jon Scott), Toni Tice (widow of Brian Langsett); her two nephews Brian McCune and Andy Towne (Shawn Towne); two grandnieces, Jessica Towne Taylor (Joe Taylor) and Sophia Towne; and one grandnephew, Andrew Towne.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Georgia McCune.
Funeral Service will be private.
Family would like to give thanks to the staff of Hospice & Community Care and the Rev. Devin B. Jeffers for giving comfort to Donna in her final days. Also, thanks to the Rev. Dr. Christopher Rankin.
