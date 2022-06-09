Donna L. (Smith) Zeigler, 66, peacefully made her transition at her home in Robesonia on June 7, 2022 to joyfully reunite with her ancestors, siblings, and friends awaiting her arrival.
Donna, a daughter of Elva (Eshleman) Cochran and the late James Smith, was born in Ephrata. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Mitchell T. Zeigler; a daughter, Monica S., wife of Michael; a step daughter, Jennifer Griffith; two grandchildren, Summer and Brayden Schoch; and two step grandchildren, Haley and Jackson Griffith. She was preceded in death by a sister, Ginger Wagner.
Donna was the corresponding secretary for the Skyline Drive Corvette Club and a Brownie Girl scout Leader. She was a life member of Eastern Star Conrad Weiser Chapter #449, and was the Worthy Matron, serving 2004-2005 and 2017-2018. Donna also enjoyed reading and swimming and traveling.
She was a member of Grace UCC, Richland, where she was involved as a youth group leader.
Services will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 14th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. Visitation with the family will be held from 10-11:00 AM. Burial will be private in Hain's Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donna's honor to a charity of your choice.
