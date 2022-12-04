Donna L. Sheaffer, 81, of Lancaster, passed away at ProMedica, Lancaster on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. She was the wife of Gordon L. Sheaffer, Sr. for 61 years. Born in Pine Township, Armstrong County, PA, Donna was the daughter of the late George M. and Yvonne (Barret) Butler. She graduated from Dayton High School, Class of 1959.
Donna first worked as a lab tech at Lancaster General Hospital, then as an administrative assistant for Goodwill Industries. She last worked as a clerk for Lancaster County Courts.
An amateur genealogist, Donna was one of the original members of the Find a Grave website.
In addition to her husband Gordon, she is survived by their son Gordon. L. Sheaffer, Jr., husband of Alissa Hegge of Gilbert, AZ; three grandchildren, Brady Souders, Zachary Souders, fianc of Tiffany Brown, and their daughter Everly Michelle Souders, and Abigail Sheaffer; five brothers, George Butler, Jr., of Quarryville, Robert Butler of Richmond, VA, James Butler of Kittanning, Frank D. Butler of Quarryville, and David Butler of Kittanning; and her former son-in-law, Ronald L. Souders of Lancaster.
Donna was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle "Shell" Y. Souders, her grandson, Thomas Jefferson Sheaffer, and her sister, Shirley Jean Butler.
Private interment will take place in Cochran Cemetery, Templeton, PA.
