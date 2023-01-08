Donna L. Schnee, 83, of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital after a short illness. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Josephine F. Nissly, the stepdaughter of the late Christian S. Nissly, and the daughter of the late Robert G. Buckius.
She is survived by her loving husband Merle, to whom she was married for 62 years; two children, Cynthia L., wife of Craig R. Patterson of Ellicott City, MD; and Kristen L. Desimone of Roseville, CA; and grandchildren Claire E. Desimone of Arroyo Grande, CA and Logan A. Desimone of Roseville, CA.
She graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School in 1957. She was employed for several years as an administrative assistant in the office of attorney W. Lloyd Snyder, Jr. before she left to become a devoted mother and homemaker.
Her life goals were to be a good wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She took great pride in keeping a meticulous home and caring deeply for her family. She loved all animals, both large and small, and was especially fond of dachshunds. She also opened her home to adopt a homeless cat and would frequently cat-sit for her neighbor.
Her hobbies included collecting Longaberger baskets and Cat's Meow houses. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Lancaster.
Memorial contributions in Donna's memory may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 321 West Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603; or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. Private funeral services and internment will be held at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
