Donna L. Neff, 61, of Quarryville, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Chester County Hospital following a brief illness. Born in Ashtabula, OH, she was the daughter of Marjorie (Service) Fenton and the late Earl R. Fenton. She was the loving wife of Robert W. Neff with whom she celebrated 30 years of marriage on December 13.
A graduate of A.I. Dupont High School, Wilmington, DE, she went on to earn her degree as a registered nurse through Geisinger Medical Center School of Nursing, Danville, PA. She practiced nursing for 41 years until her retirement this past September. Her career in nursing started at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington, DE. She was a charter member of Medic 94 in Southern Chester County, and then finished her career at Lancaster General Hospital where she worked from 1990-2021.
A member of Memorial United Methodist Church and a life member at West Grove Fire Co. She was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan, she loved to watch Penn State football, and enjoyed watching her daughter play softball. Donna also enjoyed traveling to Cape Henlopen, Lewes DE, Ocean City, MD, Indian Rocks, FL, and the Finger Lakes, NY. A jokester at heart, she loved watching butterflies and enjoyed working in her flower gardens.
In addition to her husband, Donna is survived by her daughter: Haley Neff, companion of Timothy Albertini, of Oxford; sister: Gail Fenton Cochoff, wife of Steve, of Hudson, OH; niece: Katrina Cochoff Sheaffer, wife of Jared, of Littleton, CO; and nephew: Chris Cochoff, of Salt Lake City, UT.
A public viewing will be held from 2PM to 4PM, Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579. Memorial services will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 S. Hess St., Quarryville, PA 17566 or to Boxers Rescue, PO Box 826, Lancaster, PA 17608. To leave an online condolence, please visit: