Donna L. McCauley, age 83, of Lancaster, PA passed away unexpectedly during surgery for complications of colon cancer on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Born in Patton, PA, Donna was the daughter of the late Leo and Matilda (Nagle) Stoltz. She was married to John C. McCauley for 57 years prior to his death in 2012.
Donna is survived by her sons Randy, Daniel, James, Brian and her daughter Sharon, 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
She enjoyed having her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren nearby. She loved to bake pies for the holiday dinners, play cards, and find things for her kids to do for her around the house. She especially enjoyed spending time with her new friend Ardie.
Services were private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donna's memory to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. To send a condolence to her family, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com