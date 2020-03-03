Donna L. Hummer, 87, of Manheim passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Des Moines, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Genevieve Ewart Burd. She was the loving wife of William C. "Bill" Hummer and they would have celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary this August. More than anything else, Donna cherished time with her family and friends, often hosting large gatherings for holidays and special occasions. She was an avid gardener and baker, and she enjoyed traveling the country, especially to the mountains, with her husband Bill. In her later years, she found particular joy in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband are four children: Donald Wagner companion of Diane Rettew of Columbia, Michael Wagner companion of Debbie Walter of Lansdale, Steven husband of Mary Jo Wagner of Millersville, and Brian Wagner of Menlo Park, CA; three step-daughters: Lu Ann wife of Anthony Cicero of Denver, Deborah Webster of Manheim, and Barbara wife of Rick Meier of Elizabethtown; a daughter-in-law, Cheri Wagner of Lancaster; and 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Wagner; step-son, Robert S. Hummer; grandsons, Eric Wagner and Andrew James Meier; brother, Kenneth Burd; and a sister, Katherine Perry.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in East Fairview Brethren Cemetery, Rapho Township. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
