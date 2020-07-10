Donna L. Barto

Donna Lee Barto, 72, of Lititz, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Born in Adamstown to the late Lester L. and Helen M. Dietrich. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Terry Barto; son, Jeffery Cooper; and brother, Dennis Dietrich.
Donna is survived by four children, Scott Wettig, husband of Rebecca, Tammi Kennedy, Ron Bleacher, and Ed Bleacher; her sister, Bonita Kendig; several grandchildren; and many loving family and friends.
Donna worked in her early years at Raub Supply Company and then at Sheetz for 20 plus years.
Donna dearly loved her dog, Duke. She enjoyed gardening, yard sales, cooking for family and loved watching Mudflaps and Mahoney Brothers bands with her late husband, Terry.
Memorial Services will be private at convenience of family. Follow Donna Barto on Facebook.
To send a condolence, please visit Donna's Memorial Page at: www.CremationPA.com.
