Donna K. Shenk, 72, of East Lampeter, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Paradise to the late Irvin and Mary Ryner. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph A. Shenk.
Donna retired from Frontier Communications after 30 years in sales. She enjoyed feeding birds, caring for her cats, and eating a delicious meal at Texas Roadhouse. Time with family was most important and Christmas Eve present opening will be greatly missed. Donna was the heart of her family.
Surviving are her 3 children: Kimberly Frey (Horst) of Lititz, Richard Horst of New Holland, and Scott Shenk of Lancaster, 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her significant other Robert Cooper.