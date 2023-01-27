Donna K. Gray, 77, of Rapho Township, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at her residence. Born in Maytown, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Josephine (Fitzpatrick) Coover. Donna was the wife of James P. "Jim" Gray with whom she celebrated 61 years of marriage this past September 28th.
Donna owned and operated Donna Gray's Beauty Salon in Mount Joy. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mount Joy where she also assisted in teaching Sunday School. She enjoyed knitting, working on crafts and spending time with her family and many girlfriends.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Jim, are two children, Duane Gray of Damascus, MD and Jodi Lucka, wife of Douglas of San Diego, CA; three grandchildren, Kimberly Silva, wife of Kevin of Dracut, MA, Nikki O'Hara, wife of Lawrence "Joe" of Sykesville, MD, and Andrew Lucka of San Diego, CA; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Addilynn, and Mikayla Silva; and a brother, Larry Coover, husband of Awilda of Mount Joy and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Coover and a grandson, Luke Gray.
A funeral service honoring Donna's life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 West Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church (address above).