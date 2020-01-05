Donna K. Edye, 77, of Mount Joy, passed away on January 3, 2020, after a brief illness. She was the loving wife of William C. Edye, with whom she celebrated 55 years of marriage last April. Donna is survived by four children: Brian Edye and Debra (Sean) Reedy, both of Palmyra, Eugene (Kelly) Edye of Mount Joy, and Kelly (Douglas) Powders of Columbia. Also, surviving are her 5 grandchildren, and a brother Randy Eltz of AZ. Donna was preceded in death by a son William Charles Edye, and a sister Thelma Hostetter.
Donna was a 1960 graduate of Donegal High School. During her working career she worked at the former Savoy Shoe Company, the former Gerberich and Payne Shoe Company, and retired from Wilton Armetale of Mount Joy. While living in Mount Joy, Donna served as Notary for many years. Earlier in her life, Donna was active in the Penn Laurel Girl Scout Council, now known as Girls Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, and the Boy Scouts of America, Pennsylvania Dutch Council. She and Bill loved spending time at the Oak Creek Campground with their family and grandchildren.
A Funeral Service honoring Donna's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 11 AM. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 AM. Interment to follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Garden, Columbia. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Association, 706 Rothsville Rd. #8504, Lititz, PA 17543 would be deeply appreciated. Online condolences may be sent via www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
