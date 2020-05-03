Donna Jo-Ann (Grappe) Kling, 75, of Mount Joy, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020. Born at St. Joseph's Hospital, Paterson, New Jersey on Feb. 3, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Tiburce (Fred) and Catherine Mae Feaster Grappe. She attended Our Lady of Lord's parochial elementary school where she sang in the children's church choir. Donna graduated from Lodi High School in Lodi, New Jersey where she sang in the glee club.
She married John "Phillip" Kling in East Rutherford, NJ on Jan. 18, 1964. They celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in January. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her greatest love was that of her husband, children, and grandchildren.
During her career, Donna worked as a secretary and was a teacher's assistant and nurse's assistant in the Donegal School District. She retired from Eye Associates of Lancaster as a Certified Ophthalmic Medical Assistant.
Donna was an active volunteer in the community including being a Cub Scout Den Mother for Pack 263 Mount Joy. She was also a mentor for Faith Homes of Donegal and tutored reading for Lancaster Literacy Council.
Donna was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Mount Joy, Pennsylvania serving as a choir member for over 30 years, a vestry member, and at one-time chair of their search committee.
She was a family genealogist for over 25 years also a proud member of the Donegal Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, attending church, and wrote a family cookbook and family genealogy book. She counted among her ancestors many of the kings of England and was related to five U.S. presidents.
She leaves behind her husband Phil, a son, Scott Christopher (Mary) Kling, of Lancaster, a daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Decker, of Lancaster, and grandchildren, Dawn Kling (Christopher) Rau, Zachary Kling, Christian Kling, Alex Decker, and Jessica Decker. Also surviving is her only great-grandson (in whom she took especial delight), Jack Rau, and a sister, Joann Riley of Little Rock, AR, and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held at in Kraybill Mennonite Cemetery, East Donegal Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to The Central Pennsylvania Leukemia & Lymphoma Society 101 Erford Road Suite 201 Camp Hill, PA 17011. To register an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
