Donna Jean McCarty, 62, of Sykesville, MD died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her home.
Born February 18, 1957 in Easton, Pennsylvania, as Donna Jean Nyce, she was the daughter of Kathryn Lorraine Hackman and the late Walter Clemens Nyce. Donna attended Easton High School and lived in New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, before moving to Maryland.
Donna worked as a cafeteria worker for the Baltimore County and Carroll County school systems. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, loved to garden and cook, and never passed up an opportunity to dance to Bruce Springsteen.
Donna is survived by her two children, daughter Alicia Crawford, son RJ McCarty, and their father, Russell McCarty. In addition to her children and mother, she is survived by her sisters Joan Denlinger, Joyce Longenecker, and Barb Reesor, her brother Ken Nyce, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
